Activist Abraham meets Guv Gehlot, seeks contempt of court proceeding against K’taka minister

Bengaluru, Oct 21 (PTI) Activist T J Abraham on Monday said he has appealed to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to direct the Advocate General to consider his appeal to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Karnataka Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Advertisment

If the AG did not heed to the appeal, the governor should remove him from his post, Abraham said.

The activist is one of the three petitioners in the MUDA site allotment case, who had sought prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaih.

Abraham alleged that Khan had called the High Court order, which allowed a probe against Siddaramaiah, a political judgment.

Advertisment

"After the High Court order related to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Housing and Waqf Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan openly called it a political judgment before you all," the activist told reporters after meeting Gehlot at Raj Bhavan.

"According to the Contempt of Court Act, on September 27 we sent a notice to the Advocate General. The AG has to give his consent. There are two questions before the AG –whether he would stand in favour of the government or the judiciary," he explained.

Calling a court order a political judgment is an absolutely contemptuous statement, Abraham said.

Advertisment

He charged that the AG did not respond even after a month.

"We have put forth two demands before Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot – Please refer the matter to the AG asking him to consider our appeal or remove the AG from his post under Article 165(C) of the Indian constitution," the activist said. PTI GMS GMS KH