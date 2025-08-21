Activist arrested for derogatory remarks against BJP's BL Santhosh

Udupi (Karnataka), Aug 21 (PTI) Activist Mahesh Shetty Timarody, associated with the Saujanya Movement Front, was on Thursday arrested and sent to judicial custody in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly making derogatory remarks against BJP's national general secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh.

He was arrested in the case, following which he was produced before the court and remanded to 14 days judicial custody.

The remarks in question, considered defamatory, were allegedly made during a public event, prompting local BJP leaders and workers to demand swift legal action.

Police sources confirmed that the complaint was lodged under sections related to defamation and offensive speech.

The matter has drawn political attention, with party members stating that no compromise will be tolerated when it comes to protecting the reputation of senior leaders. PTI COR AMP KH