Activist Baba Adhav, a powerful voice of voiceless, dies in Pune at 95; PM expresses grief

Pune, Dec 8 (PTI) Veteran activist Dr Baba Adhav, a towering figure in Maharashtra's social and labour movements, passed away in Pune on Monday night following a prolonged illness, his aide said.

During his decades-long activism, Adhav relentlessly fought for the rights of autorickshaw drivers, headloaders, hawkers, domestic workers, waste collectors and construction labourers.

He was 95 and is survived by two sons -- Asim and Amber.

Babasaheb Pandurang Adhav, popularly known as Baba Adhav, was regarded as a pillar of Maharashtra's social and labour movements. He was the force behind the establishment of the 'Hamal Panchayat', a trade union of headloaders.

Through the organisation, Adhav organised porters of Pune and others parts of Maharashtra, and it was considered an important milestone in his social work that spanned decades.

Dr Adhav was suffering from cancer and due to sudden deterioration in his health, he was admitted to a private hospital 12 days ago.

During hospitalization, the nonagenarian was put on life support, but died at 8.25 pm due to cardiac arrest, said Nitin Pawar, his aide.

Adhav, a strong advocate of equality in society, had also spearheaded 'Ek Gaon Ek Panwatha' (One Village-One Water Point), a powerful social movement against caste discrimination.

Post-assembly elections in Maharashtra in 2024, Adhav had undertaken a three-day protest at Phule Wada in Pune against the alleged "misuse of EVMs".

His mortal remains would be kept at Hamal Bhavan in Marketyard on Tuesday to allow people to pay their last respect. Later, Adhav's last rites will be performed at Vaikunth Crematorium without any religious rituals, said his aide.

Prominent political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condoled the death of Adhav.

"Baba Adhav Ji will be remembered for his efforts to serve society through various causes, notably empowering the marginalised and furthering labour welfare," Modi said in a post on X.

"Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the PM said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the veteran social worker as a pillar of strength for the deprived sections and unorganised workers.

Fadnavis emphasised Adhav consistently fought for the rights of the underprivileged and dedicated his life to bringing justice to hamals, autorickshaw drivers and construction labourers by establishing organisations that represented their voices.

"His initiatives such as the Hamal Panchayat and the transformative 'One Village-One Water Point' movement created lasting change. The battle he waged against social evils will always be remembered," the CM said in his condolence message.

Stating that Maharashtra has always had a rich legacy of social reformers, Fadnavis noted that with Adhav's demise, "a truly unique personality from that tradition is no longer among us." Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar described Adhav as a fearless crusader who consistently challenged the established systems.

The former Union minister noted Maharashtra has always been home to progressive minds who not only expressed new ideas, but also implemented them in society, and Adhav stood tall among such leaders.

"Dr Baba Adhav was among the rare reformers who never feared consequences while taking a stand. His struggle for social justice and his relentless fight for labour rights will always be remembered," the NCP (SP) leader said in his condolence message.

Recalling Adhav's lifelong efforts to build an equal society, Sharad Pawar noted the activist remained committed to his ideology throughout his life.

"In today's times, when society is facing instability, inequality and hatred, the absence of fearless personalities like Baba Adhav will always be felt," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar called Adhav a "great warrior of struggle" who dedicated his entire life to securing rights for labourers, daily wage earners, the poor and the marginalised.

He said Adhav symbolised selflessness, commitment and utmost integrity in public life.

Ajit Pawar said Adhav brought hope to lakhs of labourers through organisations such as the Hamal Panchayat, Rickshaw Panchayat and associations formed for waste collectors.

The Deputy CM recalled Adhav launched the 'Ek Gaon Ek Panwatha movement and upheld the principles of the 'Satyashodhak' (socio-religious reform movement) ideology throughout his life.

"Ensuring justice for the lowest and the most deprived section of society was his life's mission. Through continuous struggle and on-ground work, he shaped the real image of socialism," Ajit Pawar stressed.

Adhav's optimism, forthright thinking, selfless nature and deep connect with people formed the strength of Maharashtra's social movements, he stated.

"Baba Adhav's journey is a rare example of how a fearless and inspiring life devoted to public welfare should be. His demise is an immeasurable loss to Maharashtra's progressive and intellectual movements. The state has lost a great saint of social service," Ajit Pawar said.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshavardhan Sapkal said the state has lost a powerful voice of labourers, daily wage earners and the working class.

Sapkal said Adhav consistently fought for the issues of unorganised workers and dedicated his life to ensuring justice for them.

"Dr Baba Adhav was a pillar of Maharashtra's social and labour movements. Till his last breath, he fought to secure justice, social security and dignity for the unorganised workers, marginalised groups and especially porters, rickshaw drivers and construction labourers," he added.