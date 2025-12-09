Activist Baba Adhav's last rites performed in Pune; Ajit Pawar pays rich tributes

Pune, Dec 9 (PTI) The last rites of renowned social activist Dr Baba Adhav were conducted on Tuesday in Pune with state honours as hundreds of people paid tributes to a man who fought for the rights of workers in the unorganised sector.

Adhav (95), who fought against caste discrimination and for the rights of labourers, head-loaders, waste-pickers, and street vendors for decades, passed away in Pune on Monday evening following a prolonged illness.

His last rites were performed at Vaikunth Smashanbhoomi with state honours in the presence of hundreds of his followers and prominent personalities.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who is also the Guardian Minister of Pune district, was present on the occasion along with several politicians from different parties.

Babasaheb Pandurang Adhav, popularly known as Baba Adhav, was regarded as a pillar of Maharashtra's social and labour movements. He was the force behind the establishment of the 'Hamal Panchayat', a trade union of headloaders.

Pawar, while paying tributes to the late activist, said, "Dr Baba Adhav dedicated his entire life to the welfare of workers, labourers, the poor and weaker sections of society. He fought for them through movements such as rickshaw panchayat and hamal panchayat. He lived by those ideals until his last breath." "He pursued his life's journey keeping in mind the ideologies of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. India and Maharashtra witnessed saw him as a tireless warrior of social and labour causes," he noted.

Adhav's family members, including his sons Asim and Amber, were present at the last rites.