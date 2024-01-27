'Selfie with Daughter' fame wants compensation for women for domestic work

Chandigarh: The activist behind the 'Selfie with Daughter' initiative to raise awareness about female foeticide has now launched the 'Womaniya GDP' campaign aimed at giving women a fair share for the "unpaid domestic work" they do every day.

Sunil Jaglan's new campaign has recently been initiated in Haryana's Hisar and Jind districts with a focus on women living in rural areas.

"The term GDP (Gross Domestic Product) is always in the news, but have you ever thought about the production of goods and services that remain outside the ambit of the GDP data collection? It is the unpaid domestic work done by scores of women," Jaglan told PTI here.

The activist said the "unpaid domestic work" done by the women made him think and then he decided to launch the 'Womaniya GDP' campaign.

"Womaniya GDP campaign has been initiated to give women a fair share for their unpaid and unrecognised domestic work. Women are neither given credit for this work nor do they generate any income by doing this work. Their work is time-consuming and tiring like a 9 to 5 job," he said.

"Therefore, their efforts also need to be valued financially and an amount (of money), which could be from a family member like the husband or a brother and so on, should be added to their accounts every month as income," Jaglan added.

He said that under the campaign, awareness drives are conducted in villages and people are urged to recognise the unpaid domestic work done by women.

Men are also included in the campaign to make them realise how they can contribute to empowering the women in their families and how financial independence can change their lives, the activist added.

"We are making our efforts... things may take time, but the campaign will surely have a positive impact, the former sarpanch of Jind's Bibipur village said.

Jaglan said the root of the campaign lay in his desire to help women move ahead with financial independence.

"With this income, women will not only be financially independent but also be empowered to take their own decisions which will help them overcome various problems such as domestic violence, gender bias, discrimination...," he added.

Jaglan's 'Selfie with Daughter' campaign had drawn praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who mentioned it in the 100th episode of his monthly "Mann ki Baat" radio broadcast last year.

The activist told PTI that he had started 'Selfie With Daughter' to change the patriarchal mindset of society but the campaign became popular and thousands of photos were uploaded on social media within days with the hashtag #selfiewithdaughter.

He added that the nameplate outside his home bears the name of his elder daughter Nandini.

Jaglan said women's financial dependence on others was somehow linked to all the major problems they face.

"According to a report, unpaid domestic work by women constitutes about 7.2 per cent of the GDP which means that if all the women are paid for their domestic chores, it will account for 7.2 per cent of the GDP share," he added.

Speaking about the campaign, Hisar resident Pooja said it inspired her husband to realise the value of domestic work. "Now, he adds money to my account every month," she added.

Jaglan's has launched a string of campaigns, including 'Stop Female Foeticide', 'Women Happiness Chart', 'Lado Pustakalya (Girls Library)', 'First-Aid Kit for Women', 'Daughter's Nameplate', 'Selfie Against Dowry' and 'Lado Panchayats'.

He added that he was planning to initiate another campaign to appreciate the work done by Prime Minister Modi for women empowerment.