Activist behind 'Selfie with Daughter' starts campaign to promote gender equality

Chandigarh, Jun 18 (PTI) Sunil Jaglan, the activist behind the 'Selfie with Daughter' initiative, on Tuesday said he has initiated a campaign which aims to "eradicate patriarchal virus and secure women's rights" in society.

Jaglan, a resident of Haryana's Jind, said the 'Ehsaas ka Software' campaign has been launched recently in an effort to "address and dismantle the deep-seated patriarchy affecting women at every stage of their lives".

"The 'Ehsaas ka Software' campaign is a call to action for society to embrace gender equality and dismantle the patriarchal virus. We aspire to create a world where women can access equal opportunities, resources, and respect by embedding gender-sensitive practices in society," he said.

The campaign, which has been launched in 144 villages across India, "targets the patriarchal virus instilled since childhood".

"By celebrating the birth of girls, providing them with identity through nameplates, and addressing various aspects of women's health, the campaign seeks to create lasting change," the activist told PTI.

"Discrimination against girl children begins at birth...we come across several cases where their arrival is often shunned. To challenge this, the birth of a girl will be celebrated by placing her nameplate on the front door and opening a bank account in her name.

"Additionally, adequate nutrition and health services will be ensured through Anganwadi centres. This stage also includes initiatives to ensure access to education and healthcare from an early age," he said.

As part of the campaign, adolescent girls will be educated on menstrual hygiene and sexual and reproductive health.

"Initiatives like 'period charts', which display menstrual cycles to sensitize male household members, and the inclusion of sanitary pads in medical kits will be undertaken. Besides, 'Balika Pustakalayas' (libraries for girls) will be established to promote literacy," Jaglan said.

"The campaign involves men to address the patriarchal virus from within, aiming to achieve equal status for women in society. By engaging men, the initiative seeks to transform societal norms and promote gender equality," he said.

To mark the International Yoga Day on June 21, the campaign will host a series of sessions addressing women's health issues through yoga.

This initiative aims to empower women by promoting holistic health through yoga which can be practised at every stage of life, helping women experience physical, mental and emotional well-being, said Jaglan, who is a former sarpanch of Bibipur village in Jind.

In the past, Jaglan has launched several campaigns for women empowerment like 'Selfie with daughter,' 'Gaali Bandh Ghar,' 'Periods Chart,' and 'Women Happiness Chart'.

Jaglan started his 'Selfie with Daughter' initiative from a small village in Haryana nine years ago to raise awareness about female foeticide. The initiative even drew praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had mentioned it in his 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcast.