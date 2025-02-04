Activist Damania alleges Rs 88 cr scam in agriculture department under Dhananjay Munde

Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) Activist Anjali Damania on Tuesday alleged a Rs 88 crore `scam' in the agriculture department when NCP leader Dhananjay Munde held the portfolio in the previous Mahayuti coalition government in Maharashtra.

Despite the Union government's 2016 directive to transfer money directly to farmers' bank accounts under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), the agriculture department purchased equipment and fertilisers for distribution to farmers at inflated rates, she claimed.

Reaction from Munde's office to the allegations was awaited. The NCP leader, now minister for Food and Civil Supplies, is already under fire over the arrest of his aide Walmik Karad in an extortion case related to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district.

Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat told reporters that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will "certainly take notice" of the allegations and order an inquiry.

Speaking at a press conference here, Damania presented documents related to the alleged scam.

"These documents are proof of how a minister siphoned off farmers' money and violated laws. As per the government resolution (GR) on DBT, all scheme-related funds were to be transferred directly to farmers' bank accounts, except for certain government entities such as Mahabeej, KVK, and MAIDC, which produce their own goods. However, this rule was disregarded," Damania claimed.

She referred to a GR dated September 12, 2018, which listed 62 components under DBT.

While the CM had the power to add new components to the DBT list, the existing components could not be removed without approval of a committee of the chief secretary, finance secretary and planning secretary, Damania said.

Just before the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections came into effect, the state government issued a new GR on March 12, 2024, appointing agriculture commissioner as controlling officer for purchasing agricultural inputs, she said.

Then agriculture commissioner Pravin Gedam raised concerns on March 15, 2024, stating that implementation of a purchase-based scheme was wrong, the activist claimed.

Gedam pointed out that as the items being procured were not produced by Mahabeej or MAIDC, the funds should have been disbursed through DBT to farmers instead of purchasing these items, she said.

Gedam told Munde about these irregularities, but the minister advised the Director and Deputy Secretary of the Agriculture Department to proceed with the purchases, Damania alleged.

Gedam's comment was not available immediately.

On March 15, Munde allegedly sought permission from then deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar to issue tenders. Pawar, who heads the Nationalist Congress Party, approved the request, Damania claimed.

Then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde approved the removal of certain components from the DBT list, despite not having the authority, she alleged.

The agriculture department under Munde was guilty of major financial irregularities in the procurement of five items, namely, nano urea, nano DAP, battery sprayers, metaldehyde, and cotton bags, the activist said.

Nano urea and nano DAP, produced by IFFCO, were purchased at inflated rates. While a 500-millilitre bottle of nano urea was available for Rs 92 in the market, the agriculture department allegedly issued a tender to purchase it for Rs 220 per bottle. A total of 19,68,408 bottles were procured. Similarly, nano DAP, priced at Rs 269 per bottle in the market, was purchased for Rs 590 per bottle, Damania claimed.

Battery sprayers, available in the market for Rs 2,496 apiece, were procured for Rs 3,425, she alleged.

Damania had earlier levelled allegations against Munde regarding his alleged financial links to Walmik Karad. Opposition in Maharashtra has been demanding the minister's resignation since Karad's arrest last month.

"The Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) will certainly take notice of the evidence provided by Damania and conduct enquiry and take action. But seeking Munde's resignation is a matter for (the consideration of) deputy CM Ajit Pawar who heads the NCP," said Shiv Sena leader and Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat while speaking to reporters.