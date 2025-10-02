Activist ends 16-day fast for ST status to Dhangar community after govt seeks 'more time'

Jalna, Oct 2(PTI) Dhangar activist Dipak Borhade on Thursday ended his 16-day-old protest that he launched to demand a Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for his community, claiming that the state government has sought "more time" to resolve the long-pending demand.

His daughter Ahilya offered him a glass of juice to mark the end of the agitation.

Speaking to media persons, Borhade said that the state government has sought more time to resolve the long-pending demand.

"We have already given 75 years, and now we will give some more time. However, our struggle will continue until the government fulfils our demand," he asserted.

The Dhangar community, traditionally shepherds, makes up nearly nine per cent of Maharashtra's population. They get 3.5 per cent reservation under the Nomadic Tribes (NT-C) category within the OBC quota, but have been demanding inclusion in the ST list for decades.

Borhade has been pressing for the issuance of a Government Resolution (GR) and submission of a formal proposal to the Centre regarding the inclusion of Dhangars in the ST category.

On September 29, community representatives held a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai to discuss the issue.