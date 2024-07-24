Activist Jarange suspends fast over Maratha quota, gets into verbal duel with BJP ahead of polls

Jalna/Mumbai, Jul 24 (PTI) Activist Manoj Jarange on Wednesday suspended his five-day-old fast stating his community wants him to be alive to fight for the cause of Maratha reservation, and railed against the ruling BJP, heating up the quota politics ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back at Jarange over his statement asking the Maratha community to defeat the saffron party candidates in the upcoming polls, and accused him of working as a "proxy" for the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

He announced the decision to suspend his indefinite fast while addressing media persons at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district of central Maharashtra.

Jarange had launched his latest hunger strike at the village on July 20 in support of his demands, including implementation of the draft notification that recognises Kunbis as 'sage soyare' (kin by blood and marriage) of Maratha community members and granting reservation to the latter under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

The 41-year-old activist, who had been refusing intravenous fluids, agreed to receive them from Tuesday night.

Talking to reporters in the morning, he said, "My community says they want me alive. There is tremendous pressure from the community (to end fast). If I die, it would cause a division within the community. Therefore, I have decided to suspend my fast." In Mumbai, Shamburaj Desai, Maharashtra excise minister and a member of the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, said he held a review meeting of the assurances given to Jarange by the state government in the past.

He maintained 60 per cent of the objections raised in the draft notifications on 'sage soyare' have been scrutinised and directions given to expedite the remaining ones.

The Marathi term “sage soyare” means through birth ties and relations by marriage, and if Jarange's demand on the issue is accepted, it would mean a significant number of Maratha community members will get access to quota benefits as Kunbis, who are listed as OBCs in the state.

Speaking on the police cases against pro-Maratha quota protesters which were to be taken back, Desai said advice of the law and judiciary department is being taken on it.

However, no recommendation to withdraw cases has been given in offences where serious injuries were caused or where damage to property was of significant amount, Desai clarified.

"The government will not backtrack on whatever assurances it has given to Jarange," he said, adding while doing so the existing reservation of the OBCs will not be touched.

Soon after suspending his fast, the activist criticised BJP MLC Pravin Darekar and NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal, a prominent OBC leader, alleging they were opposed to reservation for the Maratha community.

This opposition could drive Maratha community members, who constitute more than 30 per cent of the state's population, away from the BJP, he warned while hinting at potential electoral consequences in the assembly elections due in October.

The activist went to the extent of appealing to the Maratha community to defeat the saffron outfit in the polls.

Jarange accused Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, of trying to implicate him in a false case.

This allegation comes in the wake of a Pune court issuing a fresh non-bailable warrant in a 2013 cheating case against Jarange. Dhananjay Ghorpade, producer-director of Marathi play 'Shambhuraje' (based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj), has alleged Jarange and his associates failed to pay him Rs 13.21 lakh after organising six shows of the play in Jalna.

The activist asserted he was ready to go to jail for presenting before people the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, son of legendary Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"I am ready to die for the Maratha community...," he declared.

Jarange accused Fadnavis, a senior BJP leader, of playing low-level politics to bring his party in power by using government machinery against opponents.

He criticised the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government over its "discriminatory funding practices", and claimed "substantial" funds were given to veteran social worker Appasaheb Dharamadhikari, while financial help to the Maratha youth was denied.

Jarange announced holding meetings of the Maratha community across various districts between August 7 and 13. After that, a crucial gathering will be held on August 29 to decide the future course of action and how to take the quota movement further.

State Industries Minister Uday Samant advised Jarange to avoid "misunderstandings" regarding Fadnavis.

Samant stated that the deputy CM was supportive of the Maratha reservation demand and rejected suggestions he was adopting a negative stance on the emotive issue.

The Shiv Sena minister challenged opposition parties to clarify their position within two days on whether they support granting reservation to Marathas from the OBC category.

The BJP accused Jarange of working as a "proxy" for the opposition bloc MVA comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP (SP), and the Congress. Angry party leaders declared they are picking up the gauntlet thrown by Jarange for the electoral contest.

"We have accepted Jarange's challenge and will face him on the election battlefield," BJP leader Darekar said.

Accusing the activist of adopting "double standards", Darekar argued on "odd days he distances himself from politics, and on even days, he asks Maratha community to vote BJP out of power".