Activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody granted bail by Udupi court

Udupi (Karnataka), Aug 23 (PTI) Activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody, who was arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks against BJP's national general secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh, was granted bail by a court here on Saturday.

Thimarody was taken into custody on Thursday after a complaint was lodged by Udupi Rural BJP president Rajeev Kulal at the Brahmavar police station.

The complaint accused him of making "inflammatory" statements targeting the senior BJP leader.

The remarks in question, considered defamatory, were allegedly made during a public event, prompting local BJP leaders and workers to demand swift legal action.

The case was registered at Brahmavar police station earlier this week, leading to his arrest and subsequent judicial custody.

The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court presiding judge Nagesh N A, while granting bail, cautioned Thimarody against repeating such remarks and stressed that such incidents should not recur.

Later, speaking to reporters, Thimarody said his struggle would continue and expressed appreciation for the lawyers who supported him. PTI COR AMP KH