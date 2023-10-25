Activist Manoj Jarange launches indefinite fast over Maratha quota demand as his 'deadline' for govt ends

Jalna, Oct 25 (PTI) Activist Manoj Jarange on Wednesday launched an indefinite fast to press for the demand for Maratha quota as the 40-day deadline he set before the Maharashtra government to provide reservation to the community came to an end.

Expressing disappointment over the state government's "failure" to take steps for giving reservation to the Maratha community, 40-year-old Jarange began his stir at his native Antarwali Sarati village in Ambad tehsil of Jalna district in the morning. He said he gave ample time to the government and would not wait any longer now.

He accused the government of inciting certain individuals against the Maratha community over its "rightful demand", and claimed that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was being pressured by someone to deny reservation to Marathas.

The politically influential Maratha community constitutes around 30 per cent of the state's population.

Speaking to reporters during the fast, he said, "I had given the government a 40-day ultimatum to fulfil its promise regarding Maratha reservation...That period is over...No decision was taken by the government. Its lack of response left me with no choice but to resort to this extreme form of protest." "Maharashtra chief minister had asked me to wait for 40 days so that the government takes a decision on Maratha reservation. But he did not do it, therefore I have decided to start a fast-unto-death in my village," he said.

"I have put my life at stake. I am not afraid of death. All the hard-working Marathas are behind me. Did we indulge in any wrongdoing as the government is not listening to us? What we are demanding is our right and within the constitutional framework. Maratha families are suffering a lot. We are not even making it an emotional issue," Jarange said.

He said similar protests, including chain hunger strikes and candle marches, have started across the state to put pressure on the government.

Jarange had observed a hunger strike in the same village in September demanding that the Maratha community be granted reservation in government jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. The protest, which began on August 29, was called off on September 14 after CM Shinde held talks with him. At that time, Jarange had set a 40-day deadline (till October 24) before the government for the grant of quota.

During his hunger strike at that time, violence broke out at Antarwali Sarati village on September 1 after protesters allegedly refused to let authorities shift Jarange to a hospital. The police baton-charged and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse a violent mob. Several persons, including 40 police personnel, were injured and more than 15 state transport buses set ablaze in the violence.

Jarange further said, "I was told that the police cases filed against the Maratha community protesters across the state would be withdrawn within two days. Forty-one days have elapsed since this assurance was given, but not a single case has been withdrawn. It means the state is deliberately misleading the Maratha community." Also the promise of giving compensation or jobs to the family members of those who committed suicide for the Maratha reservation cause has not been fulfilled so far, he said.

"I want to say that the government is responsible for all the deaths of Maratha youths who died by suicide over the quota demand. There is no one to take care of their family members. The state government should give Rs 50 lakh financial assistance as well as government jobs to their kin," Jarange said.

While Jarange was addressing media persons, he received a call from Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan. He kept the phone on speaker mode so that those present can hear the conversation between them.

Mahajan told Jarange that the government was trying to resolve the reservation issue at the earliest, and requested him not to proceed with his fast. Jarange, however, told him that he had given ample time to the government and would not wait any longer.

Talking to reporters, Jarange said, "The government is inciting certain individuals against the Maratha community's rightful demands. CM Eknath Shinde was being pressured by someone to deny reservation to Marathas. But the CM should not succumb to these pressures. If CM Shinde gives reservation to Marathas, the community will hold him in high regard." Accusing Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of inciting some individuals against the struggle for Maratha reservation, Jarange said he had publicly urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the matter with Fadnavis, which he said has failed to happen.

When he was told that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has advised Jarange to remain cautious while dealing with the ruling BJP, the Maratha activist told a regional news channel, "I have started believing in Thackeray's words. He seems to have experienced these things, that is why he has given me this advice. I do not find his words wrong..." Jarange has been demanding that Marathas across the state be given Kunbi certificates. Kunbis enjoy reservation benefits under the OBC category. The OBC leaders in the state have, however, opposed this demand.

Meanwhile, former MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje, a strong votary of Maratha reservation, met Jarange during the protest and expressed his support for the cause.

"I request Jarange to continue his protest but he should consume water. I extend my full support to you," he said.

During his Dussehra rally speech in Mumbai on Tuesday, CM Shinde said, "Without doing injustice to anyone and without withdrawing (reservation of anyone), this government will provide a quota to the Maratha community that will last permanently." Midway in his speech, Shinde bowed before the bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the dais and vowed to grant the reservation to the Maratha community.

Shinde said since he is from an ordinary Maratha family, he understands their pain and sorrow. PTI COR ND NP