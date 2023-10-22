Activist Manoj Jarange to launch indefinite hunger strike if govt fails to grant Maratha quota by Oct 24

Jalna/Mumbai, Oct 22 (PTI) Activist Manoj Jarange on Sunday said he would launch fast unto death protest from October 25 if the Maharashtra government fails to grant quota to the Maratha community by Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, Jarange said the Maratha community would not let political leaders, including MPs and MLAs, enter villages across the state until the reservation demand is met.

Jarange had observed a hunger strike in this village in September this year demanding that Marathas be granted reservation in government jobs and education under the OBC category. He had withdrawn the protest giving an ultimatum of 40 days till October 24 to the government for the grant of quota. “If the Maharashtra government fails to take a decision on awarding reservation to the Maratha community by October 24, I will sit on fast-unto-death agitation. Locals and people from other villages will also launch a similar protest,” Jarange said.

He said all villages would join the indefinite hunger strike in the coming days and appealed to Marathas to take out a candle march to mark their support for the quota demand.

“It is like a war being fought peacefully. I will declare the new directions on October 28. The government can't afford the direction which I will show to the people," he added.

Jarange said he would abstain from taking water and medical assistance during the fast.

He said a chain hunger strike will be launched on October 25 which will manifest into a full-fledged hunger strike from October 28.

"In every tehsil and village in the state, the Maratha community will organise candle marches, emphasising their commitment to non-violent demonstrations. 5 crore Marathas will participate in the protest." Jarange added.

He also appealed to the members of the Maratha community not to resort to extreme acts like committing suicide.

“Peaceful protests would pave the way for our rightful demands," he added.

The activist accused the state government of trying to fan anti-reservation sentiments within the Maratha community.

He also slammed Union minister Narayan Rane and Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam without taking their names for their purportedly anti-reservation statements.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis had said the government was committed to giving reservation to Marathas while ensuring that quotas for other communities are not disturbed. PTI COR ND NSK