Activist Manoj Jarange urges political parties to clarify stand on Maratha quota issue

Jalna, Sep 11 (PTI) Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who has been on hunger strike here for the last 14 days, on Monday said the community in Maharashtra has waited for 70 years to get justice and appealed to the ruling and opposition parties to make their stand clear on the issue of reservation for Marathas.

Asked by reporters about his declining health and the requirement for intravenous fluids, Jarange dismissed the need of being administered saline.

Instead, he expressed that he required the "saline of Maratha reservation" to be administered, underscoring the urgency of the issue.

He said the Maratha community has waited for 70 years and it cannot afford to wait any longer for justice.

An all-party meeting has been called in Mumbai on Monday to discuss the quota issue, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Sunday.

Jarange on Saturday hardened his position saying his fast will go on till Marathas in Maharashtra get Kunbi certificates under the OBC category.

He has been on hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district demanding reservation for the Maratha community in government jobs and education.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, Jarange said the Maratha community is vigilant in observing the actions of both the opposition and ruling parties.

He appealed to the parties to make their stand clear on the issue of quota for Marathas.

Over the past seven decades, the community members have supported various political parties through their votes, and they now expect justice for the cause of Marathas, he said.

"The Maratha community wants to know who supports their cause," he said.

Responding to allegations of emotional manipulation and unreasonable demands, Jarange said his actions are driven by the desire to secure justice for his community.

He defended his unwavering stance, emphasising that the government has had ample time to address the issue.

The Maratha quota matter snowballed into a major challenge for the state government after the police earlier this month baton-charged a violent mob at Antarwali Sarati when protesters allegedly refused to let authorities shift Jarange to hospital.

Several persons, including 40 police personnel, were injured and more than 15 state transport buses were set ablaze in the violence.

The police action in Jalna triggered more protests by the community across the state and a war of words between the ruling dispensation and the opposition.

Amid the developments, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last week said the government regretted the use of force. PTI COR GK