Activist Medha Patkar holds 'jal satyagraha' claiming Sardar Sarovar Dam backwaters entered villages

Bhopal, Sep 14 (PTI) Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) leader Medha Patkar began a "jal satyagraha" in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district on Saturday, alleging the backwaters have entered villages because of an increase in the water level of Sardar Sarovar Dam.

Speaking at the "jal satyagraha" site in Chhota Kasrawad, Patkar claimed the water level of Sardar Sarovar Dam was being increased illegally in violation of the manual and rules of the Central Water Commission.

She said representatives of various villages, especially women from Barwani and Dhar districts, have gathered for the protest.

The activist alleged that thousands of houses were destroyed due to backwaters, not regulating the gates of Sardar Sarovar Dam on time, and the release of water from Omkareshwar and Indira Sagar dams (upstream).

The water level of Sardar Sarovar Dam has reached up to 135 to 136 meters, and the gates of Omkareshwar Dam in the upstream were opened on Friday night, she said.

Patkar said in such a situation, all gates of Sardar Sarovar Dam should have been opened, and the water level should have been 122 metres.

She claimed that houses were destroyed and submerged not only due to excessive rainfall but also because of an increase in backwater levels.

Farmlands were submerged without land acquisition and rehabilitation, the activist said, adding that people in Maharashtra and Gujarat were also affected.

She pointed out that these were the responsibilities of Narmada Control Authority and Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited and said the "jal satyagraha" will continue till the issue is resolved.

The activist claimed that houses and farmland in more than 170 villages in the Sardar Sarovar area were similarly ruined due to the rise in water level during monsoons last year.