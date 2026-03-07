Activist on fast for cancellation of permission to iron mine project in Tadoba forest

Chandrapur, Mar 7 (PTI) A hunger strike launched by activist Bandu Dhotre opposing permission to the proposed Lohardongri iron mine project in Tadoba corridor, which connects the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve to surrounding forests in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, entered its third day on Saturday.

Dhotre claimed support by environmentalists for the protest he launched outside the District Collector's Office on March 5.

"When the tiger-human conflict in the district had reached its peak, the mine was given wildlife permission in a very important corridor," he said.

Dhotre alleged that the government failed to implement the action plan and recommendations of a committee formed in 2021 to tackle the rising human-tiger conflict in Chandrapur district.

"After consulting with villagers and forest officials, the committee submitted its report to the state government in January 2021. Its recommendations were later discussed during the 17th meeting of the State Wildlife Advisory Board in October 2021, where the report was formally accepted. However, no action has been taken," Dhotre added. PTI COR NSK