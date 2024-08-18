Activist on fast in Jalna district demanding aid for Brahmin community

Jalna, August 19 (PTI) An activist said on Sunday that he has been sitting on a fast in Maharashtra’s Jalna district demanding the formation of a corporation to provide financial aid to Brahmin youths and fulfil their other demands.

Deepak Rannaware, affiliated with ‘Samast Brahmin Samaj Sangharsh’, said he launched his hunger strike on August 15.

Besides financial assistance for the youths from the community, his demands also include free higher education for Brahmin boys and girls and the establishment of hostels in each district.

Rannaware claimed he had launched a similar campaign last November but called it off after government representatives assured him that his demands would be met. However, no progress has been made in that regard, he added.