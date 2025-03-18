Activist questions clean chit to Karnataka CM and family in MUDA case

Bengaluru, Mar 18 (PTI) Activist Snehamayi Krishna on Tuesday informed the Special Court for MPs and MLAs here that the report submitted by the Lokayukta Investigating Officer (IO) in the MUDA site allotment case lacked clarity.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi, her brother and the seller of land in Kesare village in Mysuru, Devaraju are accused in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case.

Parvathi is accused of receiving 14 compensatory sites (plots) in Mysuru's upmarket area in lieu of the acquisition of three acres and 16 guntas of land in Kesare village.

The IO had given a clean chit to Chief Minister and his family, stating that there were no incriminating materials available against the accused.

However, Krishna argued in the court that while the IO reported evidence against the four accused, he has pointed out that the MUDA incurred losses due to the allotment of compensatory sites.

“The complainant has submitted that as per column No 14 of the final report, clear findings is given by the investigating officer that there are no incriminating materials available against accused No 1 to 4 and however, in column No 17 it is submitted by the IO that a loss has been caused to MUDA with respect to allotment of compensatory sites with a ratio of 50:50 to accused No 2 and others by the then Commissioner of MUDA Mr Natesh and also his Predecessors in Office,” the court noted in its daily status report.

It further said, “By pointing out the same, the complainant has submitted that there is no clarity in the final report which is place before this court.” The Special Public Prosecutor Venkatesh Arabatti submitted to the Court that he would seek necessary instructions from the IO and make his submissions to the Court.

The case has been posted for hearing to March 24.