Activist shouts slogans demanding Vidarbha state on legislature premises, detained

Nagpur, Dec 12 (PTI) Journalist and activist Prakash Pohare was briefly detained on the Maharashtra legislature premises here on Friday as he shouted slogans demanding a separate state of Vidarbha.

Pohare, editor of `Deshonnati' newspaper, shouted "Vegla Vidarbh Jhalach Pahije (separate Vidarbha state must come into existence) before security personnel took him away. He was let off later.

During the 2023 winter session, he had been detained for shouting slogans from spectators' gallery in the assembly to `draw attention to the problems of farmers.' The demand to carve out a separate state of Vidarbha with Nagpur as its capital is being made for the last several decades. PTI CLS KRK