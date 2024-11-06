Activist Sunil Dimple welcomes J-K Assembly resolution for restoration of special status

Jammu, Nov 6 (PTI) Jammu-based socio-political activist Sunil Dimple welcomed the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's resolution for restoration of the special status to the erstwhile state.

Dimple, president of Mission Statehood J-K, congratulated the National Conference-led government for the resolution and said, “This day will be written in the history in golden letters." “What was done on August 5, 2019 was a black chapter in our history. The famous Dogra state of Maharaja Hari Singh was bifurcated into two Union territories (J-K and Ladakh) and its special status under Article 370 revoked. We challenged the decision in the Supreme Court and we will continue the efforts to get back everything which was given to us by the Constitution,” he told reporters here.

He criticised the BJP for protesting against the resolution.

“If they are sincere to the people, they should raise their voice for restoration of statehood to J-K within a set time-frame, rights of the people and restarting of darbar move (a practice introduced by dogra rulers under which the government used to function six months each from Srinagar and Jammu),” he said. PTI TAS TAS MNK MNK