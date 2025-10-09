Activist Thimarody's anticipatory bail application rejected

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Oct 9 (PTI) The Dakshina Kannada Sessions Court on Thursday dismissed activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody's application for anticipatory bail in a case involving illegal arms and attempted violence.

The case dates back to 2021, when Shetty was implicated in a criminal offence.

Sources said that the charges under the Arms Act include serious provisions carrying up to 10 years' imprisonment.

Advocate General's office notified the High Court that Shetty had been evading inquiries and moving between jurisdictions to avoid arrest.

His legal representatives had argued that he should be protected from arbitrary detention pending trial. However, the Sessions Court found the allegations grave and held that bail would undermine the course of justice. PTI CORR SA