Activist urges CM Shinde to invite widows to hoist tricolour on Independence Day

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) An activist working to eradicate evil practices related to widowhood has appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to invite widows to hoist the tricolour this Independence Day.

Pramod Zinjade, president of the Mahatma Phule Samaj Seva Mandal, wrote to the chief minister on Monday, stating that the government should invite widows to hoist the tricolour at all government and semi-government buildings on August 15.

He said about one lakh widows in urban and rural areas will be honoured if the government implements the decision.

"I urge you to look into the matter and issue necessary directions through the rural development department to the CEOs of all zilla parishads," he said.

Following Zinjade's campaign to stop discrimination against widows, some gram panchayat in the state have banned evil practices related to widowhood. PTI MR ARU