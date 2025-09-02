Activists booked on charges of circulating provocative videos, misinformation

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Sep 2 (PTI) Two separate cases have been booked in Belthangady against activists Girish Mattannanavar and Mahesh Shetty Thimarody on charges of creating and circulating videos on social media that allegedly disturbed communal harmony and offended public sentiments, police said on Tuesday.

The first complaint was filed on August 30 by Praveen K R of Dharmasthala, they said.

He alleged that activist Girish Mattannanavar, in association with activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody and others, had for several days brought bloggers in Belthangady and circulated what were described as false and provocative videos on social media platforms, police said.

The complainant stated that the videos were intended to disturb peace and religious harmony.

Based on the complaint, Belthangady police registered a case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a senior police officer said.

In a second complaint, filed on September 1 by Rajendra Das D of Dharmasthala, it was alleged that Mattannanavar had spoken in an obscene and offensive manner in a video clip, which was later circulated on a local media channel, he said.

Police said the complaint claimed the video had annoyed the public.

A case was registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Investigations are underway in both cases. Police officials said statements are being recorded and digital evidence collected.

Dakshina Kannada district has witnessed heightened scrutiny of social media activity in recent months, with police warning against the circulation of content that could potentially disturb public order. PTI COR AMP ADB