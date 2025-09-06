Activists of girl student outfit booked over pro-Palestine demonstration

Kannur (Kerala), Sep 6 (PTI) Thirty activists of a girl student outfit were booked for conducting an unauthorised demonstration raising pro-Palestine slogans through an ecologically sensitive area, police said on Saturday.

Pazhayangadi police here registered the case against Afra Shihab and 29 other activists of the Girls Islamic Organisation (GIO) for carrying out the demonstration at Madayipara here without seeking prior permission.

Police launched an investigation and registered a case on its own after the visuals of the pro-Palestine demonstration, carrying flags and banners through that fragile area on Friday, circulated in social media platforms, sources said.

Madayipara is an ecologically sensitive hillock located in this northern district.

According to the FIR, the protesters gathered in the area and carried out the demonstration, raising pro-Palestine slogans with the intention of creating tension in the society.

The case was registered against Shihab and 29 other identifiable persons under BNS Sections 189 (2) and 190 (unlawful assembly), 191 (2) (rioting) and 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), it said.

Girls Islamic Organisation (GIO) is a student organisation of Muslim girls. PTI CORR/ LGK ADB