Activists of Jharkhandi Samaj stage demonstration in support of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk

Jamshedpur, Oct 6 (PTI) Members of Jharkhandi Samaj, a group of social, tribal and traditional organisations, staged a demonstration in front of the East Singhbhum district collectorate on Monday in support of the demands of the people of Ladakh and condemned the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

In a memorandum submitted to the deputy commissioner, the organisation demanded Wangchuk’s unconditional release and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

It also called for permanent employment opportunities for Ladakhi youth and statehood for the region.

"We express solidarity with the constitutional and just demands of the people of Ladakh," said Deepak Rejit of the Jharkhand Jantantrik Mahasabha and Bernadette Kandulana of the Indian People's Theatre Association in a joint statement.

"We particularly condemned the illegal detention of environment and social activist Wangchuk and police high-handedness on people of Leh staging peaceful demonstration in support of their demands," the statement added.

They described it as not only an attack on democratic values of the country, but to crush the voice of people, who stood up united for their environment and constitutional rights. PTI BS MNB