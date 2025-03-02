Activists of rival Shiv Sena factions face off, shout slogans ahead of rally in Thane

Thane, Mar 2 (PTI) Activists of the Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT) came face to face and shouted slogans ahead of a rally in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday evening amid heavy police deployment.

The incident occurred near Anand Ashram, where the Shiv Sena (UBT) organised a rally in preparation for the upcoming civic elections.

Senior Sena (UBT) leaders Vinayak Raut, Sanjay Raut, and Chandrakant Khaire arrived in Thane to pay their respects to late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe, and as they gathered at Dighe's bust outside Anand Ashram, members of the rival factions, including women, confronted each other, leading to a heated exchange of slogans.

The tensions escalated further when the Sena (UBT) leaders proceeded to Dighe's memorial, Shakti Sthal.

Police deployed heavy security to prevent any untoward incident, ensuring the situation did not spiral out of control.

Speaking to the media, Sena (UBT) leader Khaire downplayed the incident, while former Shiv Sena women's wing leader Meenakshi Shinde criticised the rival faction leaders.

"They (Sena UBT leaders) have no right to visit Dighe's bust or memorial. Women activists drove them away and later purified the place," Shinde said.

MP Naresh Mhaske termed the Sena (UBT) leaders' visit a mere "show" with no real significance. PTI COR ARU