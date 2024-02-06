Activists, scholars protest demolition of Bihar's heritage structures

Patna, Feb 6 (PTI) Activists, intellectuals, retired professors and artists on Tuesday gathered in front of Patna Museum demanding that the state's heritage buildings and assets be safeguarded.

Demonstrators criticised the demolition of Dutch-era Patna Collectorate, over 100-year-old Gole Market and several other public heritage buildings here in the last few years "in the name of development".

Well-known economist and former professor at Patna University, N K Choudary, former principal of Patna College, Tarun Kumar, socio-political activists, theatre artistes were part of the citizen-led protest.

Many of the protesting members also criticised the recent move to demolish the two 95-year-old ornamental gates of the 1928-era Patna Museum during the ongoing redevelopment project of the museum located along Buddha Marg in the heart of the city.

The gates were built in 1928 as part of the original design of the museum's building, which is an iconic specimen of Indo-Saracenic architecture.

They were located symmetrically on south and north sides of the museum's east-facing boundary wall, with 'IN' and 'OUT' embossed on their columns respectively. The two heritage gates had got damaged due to movement of large vehicles last year, according to security guards of the museum.

New gates bearing a similar old design are currently under construction. The main gate of the museum (the 'IN' gate) is at present closed with corrugated sheets placed in front of it.

A group of protesters also marched from near the 'IN' gate to the 'OUT' gate, holding placards and raising slogans such as 'Bihar ki Virasat ko bachana hai', 'Dharohar ko Sanrakshit karo'. Over 70 people took part in the protest.

The protest was held under the banner of 'Patna Sanghralaya Bachao, Virasat Bachao Sangharsh Samiti', a citizen-led forum that has claimed to have garnered support of many leading historians of the country, and over 260 people from different walks of life.

The protestor's demands include "guaranteeing of safeguarding and upkeep of all heritage buildings and assets" of the state, and "formation of a committee" led by scholars, historians, and archaeologists for protection of heritage across Bihar.

They have also demanded that the Bihar government's proposed project to connect the Patna Museum and the Bihar Museum on Bailey Road via a tunnel, be rolled back, as a tunnel near a museum is "not a wise decision" and the project is "not needed at all".

Economist Choudary, also a former principal of Patna College, lamented the ongoing construction a double-decker flyover along the old Ashok Rajpath which he alleged, has "compromised the beauty and sanctity" of various heritage buildings of Patna University.

"The boundary walls of Patna College, Senate House and other university buildings have been pushed back, taking up space of an academic campus. A society is not built by flyovers and tall buildings, but with academic and cultural institutions, both of whose built heritage has suffered here," he rued.

Socio-political activist Arvind Sinha, 74, said, "our heritage is our identity" and citizens must come forward to ensure its safety.

"After Patna Collectorate, they wanted to demolish the beautiful Sultan Palace (for a luxury hotel). Is this development? Does heritage have no place in development," he asked.

The centuries-old Patna Collectorate, a cluster of very old buildings, from the Dutch era to British period, were razed in 2022, after an unsuccessful legal fight by INTACH to save the Patna landmark for posterity.

A new Collectorate complex is currently under construction, work on which began in May 2022.

"Do we have to destroy the old to build the new! Do we kill a 'grandfather' when a 'grandchild' is born, or do they bond lovingly. Old and new can co-exist, the vision is lacking," said Arun Shadwal, 70, who retired as a senior manager from a bank, and took part in the protest.

Many activists cane from different districts of Bihar such as Khagaria, and raised the plight of heritage in their district.

Kiran Dev Yadav, part of Dharohar Virasat Bachao Abhiyan - Desh Bachao Abhiyan, said, "We have so many heritage buildings in each district, these all should be protected and preserved. And, we can't do this alone, we need help of people".

Choudhary, Sinha, Yadav and many others criticised the demolition of the Patna Collectorate, Gole Market, Bankipore Central Jail, Anjuman Islamia Hall and several other historic structures in Patna which have been razed to make way for new buildings or projects in the past one decade or so.

The state government has maintained that new high-rise buildings have been erected to meet the space requirements with time, and to provide best of the facilities to people.

"We are not against new projects, they should be there, but the city limits should be expanded. The government is trying to build everything in the old core of Patna, instead of constructing new buildings elsewhere," Shadwal said. PTI KND SKY SKY