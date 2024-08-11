Activists take out march in UP's Sambhal to protest 'atrocities' on Hindus in Bangladesh

Sambhal (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) Hindu activists on Sunday took out a protest march in the Chandausi area here against the alleged atrocities on the community in violence-hit Bangladesh.

The 'Janakrosh March', taken out by the Hindu organisation Sanatan Sevak Sangh, saw participation of around 50 people.

The protestors raised controversial slogans against Rohingya refugees in India and "Bangladeshi jihadis".

Kaushal Kishore, a member of the organisation, who participated in the march, said the way atrocities are being committed against the Hindu minority community after the coup in Bangladesh is "unfortunate".

Kishore said, "We have taken out this march in protest against the atrocities being committed against Hindus." "We demand from the prime minister of the country that atrocities against Hindus living in Bangladesh should be stopped," he added.

Vivek Nagpur, another member of the group who participated in the march, said, "We appeal to immediately stop atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. Also, the government should conduct surgical strikes against the jihadis there." PTI COR CDN RPA