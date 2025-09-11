Activists urge govt to stand firm on decision to invite Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dasara festival

Bengaluru, Sep 11 (PTI) Naveddu Nilladiddare Karnataka (NNK), a network of women's organisations, individuals and movements working for gender justice, on Thursday urged the Karnataka government to stand firm in its decision to invite Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara festival.

NNK members strongly condemn the "attacks being carried out on Mushtaq by communalists and religious fundamentalists".

"The Mysuru Dasara festival has a history of nearly four centuries. After India's Independence, when the government stopped royalty to the royal family, Mysuru Dasara was declared the 'State Festival' in 1973. Since then, it has become a festival that belongs to the entire population of Karnataka, representing all sections of society," the NNK said in a release.

The members also pointed out that in 2017, when Kannada poet Nisar Ahmed was invited to inaugurate Dasara, no one raised any objections.

Mushtaq's contribution to Kannada literature over her several decades of public life is undeniably immense. She has wielded her pen to protect and nurture our state, language, pluralism, and culture of harmony, and has also stood steadfastly on the streets in struggles for the same, the release said.

She is undoubtedly the most appropriate choice to inaugurate the festival celebrating and honouring both the culture of this land and her contribution to enriching it, the release added.

Questioning her selection using totally irrational and irresponsible arguments, personally targeting her on dubious grounds and even approaching the court against the government's decision only exposes its anti-minority and anti-women stance, the NNK members said.

Dasara celebration will begin in Mysuru from September 22 and culminate on 'Vijayadashami', which falls on October 2.

Dasara is traditionally inaugurated on the first day by showering flowers on the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru and its royals, amid chanting of Vedic hymns, at the premises of Chamundeshwari temple atop the Chamundi Hills in Mysuru.

Objections have been raised by BJP leaders and others to the state government's decision to invite Mushtaq to inaugurate the Dasara festivities, following an old video that went viral, in which she has reportedly expressed reservations about worshipping the Kannada language as "Goddess Bhuvaneshwari", stating that it was exclusionary to people like her (minorities).

Several BJP leaders had asked Mushtaq to clarify her reverence towards Goddess Chamundeshwari before consenting to inaugurate the Dasara.

However, Mushtaq, on her part, has said that her statement has been distorted by making selective parts of her old speech go viral on social media. PTI JR KH