Activities of RSS connecting youth to their roots and Indian heritage, says Israel diplomat

Nagpur, Dec 30 (PTI) Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, Yaniv Revach, on Tuesday said activities conducted by the RSS are very impressive and praised the organisation for connecting the young generation to their roots, heritage, and history of India.

He also said that India and Israel are strategic allies in fighting terrorism.

"It was important for me to visit the RSS and see the activities they organise here. These activities are very impressive as they are working with the young generation and connecting them to the roots, heritage, and history of India," the consul general told PTI Videos at the Nagpur airport, a day after he visited Smruti Mandir Parisar, which houses RSS founder K B Hedgewar’s memorial, in Reshimbagh area.

Responding to a query, Revach said India and Israel face terrorism from different borders. "Both countries are strategic allies in fighting terrorism," he added.

On Revach's visit, the RSS on Monday stated that he was briefed about the historical, cultural, and ideological significance of Smruti Mandir.

Revach was given an overview of the life and work of Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, founder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and the role of Smruti Mandir as a centre of inspiration for millions across the country, the Sangh had stated in a release.

The consul general showed keen interest in understanding the organisational journey and social initiatives associated with the Sangh, according to the release.

The release said the visit took place in a cordial atmosphere, reflecting mutual respect and cultural understanding.

"It was a privilege to visit the Headquarters of @RSS.org in Nagpur during its centenary year. I witnessed a Shakha where it all started in 1925. Also offered my tributes to the founder of RSS Dr. Hedgewar & his successor, Dr. Golwalkar," Revach posted on X on Monday. PTI CLS NSK