Actor Aayush Shah files complaints against OTT platform founder over bounced cheques

Mumbai: Actor Aayush Shah and his business partner have filed multiple complaints in a court here against the founder of OTT platform for allegedly issuing them cheques of more than Rs 1 crore which have been dishonoured.

The matter will be heard in due course.

Aayush Shah and his business partner Mausam Shah, co-founders of the Maars Communicates PR agency, filed the complaints before a magistrate court a earlier this month under relevant provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

The complaints pertain to a series of cheques issued by the OTT platform's founder Akshay Bardapurkar to the Shah duo.

As per the complaints, Bardapurkar had issued nine signed cheques to Aayush and Mausam. The cheques, with a total amount of Rs 1,14,30,400, were dishonoured upon presentation.

Out of the total amount, Bardapurkar owed Rs 87 lakh to Aayush Shah and the remaining to Mausam Shah, with a monthly interest of Rs 3,61,500 accruing since May 2024.

Their lawyer Krishnagopal S Tripathi said Aayush Shah has filed three complaints against Bardapurkar and the Planet Marathi Seller Services company. Mausam Shah has filed one complaint against the accused, he said.

The duo also intend to file a civil case against Bardapurkar to seek damages and further accountability, he added.