Actor Akshay Kumar visits hostel for tribal children in Rajasthan's Udaipur

Jaipur, Feb 28 (PTI) Actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday visited a hostel for tribal children built by the Rajasthan Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad in Kherwara in Udaipur, for which he had contributed Rs 1 crore.

During his visit, Kumar met some tribal children and performed puja. He learnt about the children's future needs and assured cooperation in development works, Rajasthan Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad vice president Jagdish Joshi said.

He said Kumar had provided a contribution of Rs 1 crore for the construction of Hariom hostel in Khokhadara, Kherwara. PTI SDA SMN SMN