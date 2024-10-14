Actor Bala arrested on charges of defamation and cruelty, Court grants bail

Kochi, Oct 14 (PTI) Film actor Bala was arrested by the police early on Monday following a complaint filed by his ex-wife, a singer, and their daughter.

After recording his arrest, the police took him for a medical examination and presented him in court, which granted him bail.

While granting bail, the court ruled that no videos of his child should be uploaded on social media platforms and directed him to cooperate with the investigating officer, according to his lawyer.

He was released on bail with two sureties of Rs 25,000 each.

Police said Bala was arrested on charges including defamation via social media, insulting womanhood, and cruelty towards children.

He was taken into custody from his home early on Monday.