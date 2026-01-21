Actor Chiranjeevi attends WEF summit in Davos, meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Jan 21 (PTI) Actor Chiranjeevi attended the WEF being held at Davos, sources close to the former union minister said on Wednesday.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who is currently in Davos, came to know that the megastar was in Zurich, and extended a warm invitation to attend the summit, they said.

"Accepting the invitation with respect, Chiranjeevi attended the forum alongside the chief minister and witnessed the unveiling and presentation of the "Telangana Rising 2047" Vision Document at the global platform. The moment stood as a proud representation of Telangana’s progressive vision and cultural prominence on an international stage," they said.

The meeting between the CM and Chiranjeevi in Switzerland was an unexpected and pleasant one, where both spent quality time together at the 2026 summit, exchanging warm conversations and mutual respect.

It is understood that the star had travelled to Switzerland on a personal vacation to spend quality time with his family, during which this participation at the World Economic Forum took place, the sources added. PTI GDK KH