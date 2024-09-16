Actor Chiranjeevi meets Telangana CM, hands over cheques for flood relief

Hyderabad, Sep 16 (PTI) Mega star Chiranjeevi on Monday handed over a cheque for Rs 50 lakh to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to support people affected by the recent heavy rains and flood in the state.

Chiranjeevi, who met the chief minister at his residence here, presented a separate cheque for Rs 50 lakh on behalf of his son Ram Charan of 'RRR' fame, an official release said.

Several other prominent personalities, including industrialists and actors, also met CM Reddy and handed over their contributions to the CM Relief Fund. PTI SJR SJR KH