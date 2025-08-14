Actor Darshan arrested after SC cancels bail in Renukaswamy murder case

Bengaluru, Aug 14 (PTI) Kannada actor Darshan was arrested on Thursday after his bail was cancelled by the Supreme Court in the Renukaswamy murder case.

His arrest came shortly after his friend and actress Pavithra Gowda, the prime accused in the case, was taken into police custody.

According to police sources, Darshan was arrested at his wife Vijayalakshmi’s house in Hosakerehalli in Bengaluru.

Sources said the actor wanted to evade arrest and surrender in court, but the police got information about his stay and arrested him. PTI GMS GMS KH