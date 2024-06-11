Actor Darshan being subjected to inquiry by police, says Home Minister

Bengaluru, Jun 11 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said leading Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa is being subjected to an inquiry by police in connection with an alleged murder and whether he is involved or not would be known only after the investigation.

The 47-year-old was picked up from a hotel in Mysuru in connection with the murder of a man, identified as Renuka Swamy, on June 9 in Kamakshipalya area of the city, police sources said.

After the alleged killing, the body of Swamy, who worked with a pharmacy company and hailed from the district headquarters town of Chitradurga, was dumped into a stormwater drain in Kamakshipalya, the sources said.

"A person from Chitradurga was murdered in Bengaluru. In connection with that murder some people have been arrested, and during their inquiry Darshan's name has come, so he has been brought for inquiry," Parameshwara told reporters here.

"Until the investigation is over, nothing can be said. Whether he (Darshan) is involved or not. What is the reason for the murder. Why has his name come? All those things will be known only after the investigation. So at this point in time, nothing else can be said," he added.

It is alleged that the deceased had made some derogatory comments against a film actress in a social media post.

To a question, Parameshwara said: "He (Darshan) was arrested in Mysuru and has been brought to Bengaluru. He is in police custody and is being subjected to inquiry." PTI KSU RS RS