Actor Eijaz Khan, booked for video related to Indore gangster's death, apologises to cops

Indore, Sep 11 (PTI) Actor Eijaz Khan on Thursday apologised to the Madhya Pradesh police over a controversial video he posted on social media about the death of Indore gangster Salman Lala.

The apology came after police said the 44-year-old actor was booked for allegedly making statements in the video that could affect communal harmony.

In a fresh video posted on Instagram during the day, Khan claimed he had been misled into believing that Lala was a social media influencer.

"Later, I learnt from Madhya Pradesh police and others that he was a wanted criminal who died by drowning," he stated.

The reality TV actor, who featured in 'Bigg Boss 7', said he immediately deleted the "wrong video" once he came to know the facts.

"I apologise to the police for this video. I strongly believe in the Constitution and will fully cooperate in the investigation. An offender has no religion. A criminal is only a criminal," Khan asserted.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said a local resident, Irshad Hakim, had lodged a complaint on September 9, based on which Khan was booked.

Khan had shared a video through his Instagram 'story' feature about Lala's death, which allegedly carried objectionable remarks promoting enmity between communities, the official said.

Police said they had nabbed four persons last month in connection with a narcotics case on Sehore bypass road, while Lala managed to escape. His body was later recovered from a pond.

Lala's relatives alleged he was an experienced swimmer who had even swum in the sea, and accused police of killing him in custody.

Dandotiya dismissed the charge as baseless, saying preliminary investigation suggested the gangster drowned.

As per police records, 32 serious criminal cases were registered against Lala.