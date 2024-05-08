Actor follows CM Shinde's convoy at Mumbai sea link to avoid paying toll; held by cops

Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) A 30-year-old actor, who makes video flicks on social media, was arrested for allegedly following Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's convoy at the Bandra Worli Sea Link in Mumbai apparently to avoid paying toll for his car, a police official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

According to the Bandra police station official, the man, identified as Shubam Kumar, who was in the car along with his family members, on Monday followed the CM's convoy at the sea link toll plaza after it entered the VIP lane (which is toll-free) despite an on-duty traffic constable signalling him to stop.

As the motorist did not stop despite the traffic constable's signal, he was caught near Worli and handed over to the Bandra police, which placed him under arrest, he said.

During questioning, police came to know that Kumar tried to avoid paying toll on the cable-stayed sea bridge by following Shinde's convoy that was coming from adjoining Thane city and heading towards his official residence 'Varsha' in South Mumbai.

Kumar was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to rash and negligent driving and also under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, he added. PTI ZA MVG RSY