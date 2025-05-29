Actor Huma Qureshi visits family of slain govt official in Jammu

Jammu, May 28 (PTI) Actor Huma Qureshi visited the family of a senior government official who lost his life in the recent Pakistani shelling here on Wednesday and offered her condolences, an official said.

As part of a broader initiative led by the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu, a series of celebrity visits across Jammu have been launched to show solidarity with the Armed Forces and civilians in a bid to revive tourism in the region.

The first in this initiative was the visit of Qureshi, who arrived in Jammu to extend her support and amplify the message of peace, resilience and hope, the official said.

The actress visited the family of Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Rajouri Raj Kumar Thapa at Roopnagar area of Jammu and offered her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and paid tribute to him.

Thapa lost his life when a Pakistani shell hit his official quarter in Rajouri town on May 10.

During her visit, Qureshi also engaged in an exclusive interaction with the stakeholders from the Jammu and Katra Hotel and Restaurant Associations.

The stakeholders appealed to her to promote the scenic beauty, hospitality and cultural richness of Jammu through word-of-mouth and her public platforms, the official said.

They emphasised that celebrity endorsements can play a vital role in rebuilding tourist confidence and encouraging footfall in the region.

Later in the evening, a cultural programme was organised at the Indo-Pak border, Suchetgarh symbolising unity and national pride.

Speaking at the event, Qureshi expressed gratitude for the warm reception and conveyed her admiration for the unwavering spirit of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

She vowed get more celebrities and artists to visit the Union territory and experience its breathtaking beauty, vibrant culture and hospitality.

Her visit marks not just a symbolic gesture, but a powerful message of collective strength and a renewed call to embrace Jammu and Kashmir as a vibrant and safe tourism destination, the official said. PTI TAS TAS SKY SKY