Actor Idavela Babu arrested in actress assault case, released on bail

Kochi, Sep 25 (PTI) Malayalam actor Idavela Babu was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a case involving the alleged sexual assault of a female actor.

However, due to the anticipatory bail granted by the court earlier, he was released on bail after the medical examination, police said.

This is the second arrest of an actor by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing cases of sexual abuse of women in the Malayalam film industry, following the release of portions of the Justice Hema Committee report, which investigated such issues.

Earlier in the day, Babu appeared before the SIT in Kochi for questioning. The interrogation commenced around 10 am, and his arrest was recorded at around 1 pm.

A case was registered against Babu on August 28 at the Ernakulam Town North Police Station.

According to the complaint, the actress alleged that Babu had called her to discuss her application for membership in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

He allegedly invited her to his flat to complete the paperwork, during which he allegedly sexually abused her. PTI COR TGB TGB ROH