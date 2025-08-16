Actor Jackie Shroff, PETA India donate mechanical jumbo to Kerala temple

Thrissur(Kerala), Aug 16 (PTI) PETA India and Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff on Saturday gifted a life-size mechanical elephant to the ancient Nediyathali Sri Siva temple at Kodungallur here.

The three-metre-tall, 800-kilogram mechanical jumbo, named 'Thaleeswaran', was donated to the temple in recognition of its decision to never own or hire live elephants, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India said in a statement.

The mechanical jumbo will be used by the temple to conduct ceremonies and it was welcomed through an inauguration ceremony by the temple which also hosted a 'Panchari Melam' performance, a PETA India statement said.

Shroff, praising the initiative, was quoted as having said that his heart lights up when he sees "God's creations living happily".

"Elephants are not meant to stand on hard floors, carry people on their backs, or walk in circles with chains around their legs. God intended for them to splash in rivers, roam in forests, and just be elephants.

"That’s exactly why I’m donating Thaleeswaran, a mechanical elephant, to a revered temple in Kerala," the actor said.

After the inauguration of the mechanical jumbo, Congress MP Benny Behanan said he was pleased with how beautiful it was.

"Though it looks like a real elephant, it is completely safe. Children can touch it, take photos, and enjoy its presence without any risk and this brings great joy to their hearts.

"It feels just like a real elephant, but with the added safety and compassion that makes it perfect for temple traditions," he is quoted as having said in the statement.

The president of the temple, Suresh Babu, also welcomed the mechanical elephant, saying it was not just a symbol of tradition, but "a tribute to all sacred beings created by the divine".

"With this compassionate step, we can honour Lord Ganesha without causing distress to any living being," he said, according to the statement.

Thaleeswaran is the eleventh robot elephant donated to temples by PETA India and the seventh in Kerala.

It is the third such elephant, made from rubber, fibre, metal, mesh, foam, and steel, and powered by five motors, donated to a temple in Thrissur.

The other life-size mechanical elephants already in use in Kerala temples through PETA India's efforts include Irinjadappilly Raman at the Irinjadappilly Sree Krishna Temple and Kombara Kannan at the Kombara Sreekrishna Swami Temple, both in Thrissur; Mahadevan at the Thrikkayil Mahadeva Temple in Kochi; and Vadakkumbad Sankaranarayanan at Edayar Sree Vadakkumbad Shiva Vishnu Temple in Kannur.

Besides these, PETA India has gifted mechanical elephants -- 'Baladhasan' and 'Devi Dasan' -- to the Pournamikavu Temple and the Balabhadrakali Kshetram at Perumkadavila, both in Thiruvananthapuram.

"A mechanical elephant looks, feels, and functions like a real elephant. It can shake its head, move its ears and eyes, swish its tail, lift its trunk, and even spray water. It can be climbed upon, and a seat can be affixed to its back.

"It operates simply by plugging it into an electrical source. It can be taken through the streets and is mounted on a wheelbase, allowing it to be moved and pushed around for rituals and processions," PETA said.

Nediyathali Sri Siva Temple is a historically significant temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and houses one of the largest Shivlings in Kerala, facing west, it said.

It is one of the four Thali temples built during the Perumakan dynasty and notably, King Ramavarma Kulashekara had sought refuge here during an attack on Kodungallur and formed a chaverpada (suicide squad) from within the temple, the statement said. PTI HMP HMP ROH