Actor Jayamala elected as KFCC president

Bengaluru, Feb 1 (PTI) The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has elected actor, former minister Jayamala as its president, defeating producer B M Harish.

KFCC has announced the results of its election 2025–26 on Saturday.

Jayamala who has been elected as KFCC president is a senior figure in the Kannada film industry, with a long career spanning acting, production and film-related public service.

She had also served as the minister for woman and child development in the JD(S)-Congress coalition government, as well as the chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Women.

According to the results declared by the chamber, Sunder Rajan M K won the post of vice president (producer). In the vice president (distributor) category, Manju K emerged victorious. Kishore Kumar M N was elected vice president (exhibitor), the chamber said.

For the post of honorary secretary (distributor), Ramesh Babu M R, also known as Likith, was elected, while Ashok K C was elected honorary secretary (exhibitor).

Jayasimha Musuri B K was elected the honorary treasurer.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce said the newly elected office bearers will hold office for the 2025–26 term.