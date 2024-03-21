Actor Kalabhavan Soby arrested in cheating case

Wayanad, Mar 21 (PTI) Actor and mimicry artiste Kalabhavan Soby George has been arrested in an alleged job fraud case, police said on Thursday.

The 56-year-old was arrested from Kollam in a case registered at Sulthan Bathery police station in Wayanad district.

Police said there were over 35 cases registered against him in various police stations across the state.

"We arrested him on Wednesday from Kollam in a case lodged by a Wayanad resident for defrauding him of over Rs three lakh. The accused had offered a job visa to Switzerland," police told PTI.

There are around six similar cases registered against him in Wayanad alone and 24 such cases against him in Ernakulam district.

"As of now, there are over 35 cheating cases against him. He has been remanded to judicial custody," police said.

Soby was in the news when he claimed that the car accident death of well-known violinist, Balabhaskar, was a murder. PTI RRT RRT KH