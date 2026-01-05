Actor Kannan Pattambi dies at 61

Palakkad (Kerala), Jan 5 (PTI) Malayalam film production controller and supporting actor, Kannan Pattambi, has died, industry sources said here on Monday.

He was 61.

Kannan is the younger brother of noted director Major Ravi.

My beloved younger brother, Kannan Pattambi, a film production controller, attained his heavenly abode last night at 11.41 pm, Ravi wrote on his Facebook page.

People close to the family said that he was undergoing treatment for a kidney-related ailment.

Minister MB Rajesh and people from the film industry visited the family following the actor's demise.

The cremation was held at the family residence in Njangattiri, Pattambi.

Kannan worked in the film industry for many years and was part of several popular films such as 'Pulimurugan', 'Ananthabhadram', 'Odiyan', 'Keerthichakra', 'Vettam', 'Crazy Gopalan', 'Kandahar', 'Thanthra', and '12th Man'.

Along with acting, he was highly respected for his work in production management.

Kannan had worked closely as a production controller in films directed by Major Ravi, Shaji Kailas, V K Prakash, Santosh Sivan, K J Bose, Anil Medayil, and many others.

The FEFKA Directors' Union and members of the Malayalam film industry have expressed their heartfelt condolences on his passing.