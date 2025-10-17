Actor Khesari Lal Yadav, singer Maithili Thakur file papers for Bihar assembly polls

Patna, Oct 17 (PTI) Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav and folk singer Maithili Thakur on Friday filed their nomination papers for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls from Chhapra and Alinagar constituencies, respectively.

While Yadav joined the RJD on Thursday night, Thakur, who turned 25 a few months ago, was inducted into the BJP earlier this week.

"This nomination is dedicated to the development of Chhapra. Just like I am able to educate my children in a good school, people of this constituency should be able to do the same. There should be proper health facilities for people," Yadav said.

He termed migration as the biggest issue facing the state, accusing the NDA government of "deliberately creating a labour class" in Bihar.

He questioned, "How is it possible that the government has failed to set up a single factory in the last 15 years?" Yadav reiterated his party's promise of checking outmigration from the state by generating employment.

He accused the NDA of "painting a dismal picture of Bihar by floating a false perception of Jungle raj, which was never there." Addressing a public gathering in Maithili language, singer Maithili Thakur said, "I will ensure the development of my constituency in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolution of viksit Bharat. Under your (people's) blessings, I will develop Alinagar into a model assembly constituency, which will be discussed on the global forum".

She urged people to "send their 'bhagni' (daughter of one's sister)" to vidhan sabha, making a personal appeal to the people of the constituency.

Maithili told PTI, "It feels very good to have so much love and blessings from people. Alinagar is my maternal grandmother's home, and I am fortunate to have got a chance to contest from here". PTI SUK MNB