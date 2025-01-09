Actor Kishore Kumar appointed Ambassador for 16th Bangalore International Film Festival

Bengaluru, Jan 9 (PTI) Actor Kishore Kumar G of 'Kantara' fame has been appointed as the ambassador for the 16th Bangalore International Film Festival (BIFFes) on Thursday.

The Karnataka government issued an order regarding this, according to an official communication from the office of the Chief Minister.

The 16th edition of the festival will be held in Bengaluru from March 1 to 8.

The press release further stated that actor Kishore Kumar, who has gained public recognition for his roles in Hindi and South Indian languages, has been appointed as the ambassador to promote the film festival." The film festival is also internationally recognised by the Belgium-based Fédération Internationale des Associations de Producteurs de Films (FIAPF), said the release.

CM Siddaramaiah, who is also the chairman of the organising committee for the film festival, recently held a meeting and announced the festival dates.