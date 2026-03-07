Actor Mammootty visits Wayanad township in Kerala

Wayanad, Mar 7 (PTI) Superstar Mammootty on Saturday paid an unexpected visit to the newly built township for landslide survivors in this hill district and interacted with residents and officials there.

The actor visited a few completed houses in the township, inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan last week, and spoke to beneficiaries and other local people.

The "Amaram" actor later said the township reflected the collective effort and compassion of the people of Kerala for those who had lost everything in the landslide disaster.

“What we see here is the compassion and social capital of the people of Kerala,” he said.

Survivors of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide got a fresh lease of life as the Kerala government handed over new homes to 178 families on March 1.

Chief Minister Vijayan had inaugurated the first phase of the Wayanad Model Township constructed at Elton Estate here, marking the end of a long period of displacement for the families who had been living in rented and temporary accommodation.

As part of the first phase, 178 houses were handed over to families whose homes were completely destroyed in the July 30, 2024 disaster.