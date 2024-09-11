Actor meets Bengal CM Mamata to push for anti-abuse committee inspired by Hema panel

Kolkata, Sep 11 (PTI) Actor Ritabhari Chakraborty met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to follow up on her earlier request for the formation of a committee to investigate sexual abuse allegations within the Bengali film industry, inspired by the Hema Committee in Malayalam cinema.

Ritabhari, a prominent figure in Bengali cinema, met the Chief Minister on Tuesday amidst ongoing street protests concerning the murder of a woman doctor at R G Kar Hospital last month.

On Wednesday, Ritabhari shared an update on her Instagram account, stating, "The CM heard all the issues that has troubled women in the Bengali film industry." "Yesterday, chief minister @mamata official responded to our request of creating a similar body like Hema Committee. My request for the body to not have any political name or film personalities was heard," she said in another post.

Ritabhari emphasised her neutral stance, clarifying, "Not representing any party. On behalf of women in Tollywood - in a meeting yesterday - CM heard all the issues that has troubled women in the Bengali film industry for ages and a step was taken to cleanse it from these predators." She expressed optimism but recognised the need for patience, stating, "Investigations take time, but we are hopeful for a resolution." During her discussions with the Chief Minister, Ritabhari proposed the creation of "an unbiased committee consisting of five members." She suggested that the panel be chaired by a retired justice and include women from various professions, such as doctors and lawyers. The aim of this committee would be to investigate incidents of sexual harassment in the Bengali film industry and produce a comprehensive report.

In response to an Instagram user's query about her stance on the R G Kar case, Ritabhari said, "The case remains a top priority. While the formation of this committee is a crucial step towards protecting women in the film industry, it does not imply that the R G Kar situation has been resolved." Previously, Ritabhari had advocated for such a committee in her social media posts, urging the Chief Minister to consider her recommendations. She had stated that establishing such a committee would be "the first step towards dismantling the system of exploitation." Reflecting on the impact of the Hema Committee's findings in Malayalam cinema, Ritabhari questioned why similar measures had not been adopted in Bengali cinema.

She voiced concerns about the safety of aspiring actresses, noting, "The reports of abuse are all too familiar to me and others I know. We have a responsibility to protect young actresses who enter the industry with dreams, only to face exploitation." PTI SUS MNB