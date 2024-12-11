Actor Mohan Babu booked for allegedly assaulting journalist in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 11 (PTI) A case was registered against veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu for allegedly assaulting a video journalist here, police said on Wednesday.

In a related development, the former Rajya Sabha member and his two sons--Vishnu and Manoj, were served notices under Section 126 BNSS to appear before the Rachakonda Commissioner of Police on December 11 for a "probable breach of peace".

Accordingly, Manoj appeared before the police commissioner.

In his complaint, the journalist stated that when he visited Mohan Babu's Jalpally residence on December 10 to cover the ongoing "dispute" between the actor and his younger son Manoj, the senior actor confronted him and other journalists aggressively.

He allegedly grabbed the microphone, used "abusive and foul language," and attacked him with it, causing a head injury.

Based on the complaint lodged by the 35-year-old journalist, the case was registered under Section 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or substances) of the BNS at the Pahadishareef police station, a police official said.

Condemning the "attack," media personnel protested on Wednesday, demanding an apology from Mohan Babu.

Addressing reporters, Mohan Babu’s elder son Vishnu today said he will not speak on the family issue and expressed hope that it would be resolved amicably. He asked media not to sensationalise the matter.

Reacting on the "attack" on the journalist, he termed it as unfortunate, adding "it was not intentional".

Manoj, who separately met reporters, apologised to the mediapersons over the incident on behalf of his father and elder brother.

Meanwhile, Mohan Babu was admitted to a hospital after complaining of illness.

The differences within Mohan Babu's family became public on December 9 after he lodged a police complaint, alleging that Manoj and his wife had "orchestrated" a plan to take possession of his Jalpally home through intimidation and force.

However, Manoj reiterated that his fight was not for a "share of the property" but for "self-respect and the safety of his wife and children." He had already sought police protection for his family.

Earlier, the police had booked Manoj and others based on Mohan Babu's complaint.

Mohan Babu had also requested police protection to ensure his safety and allow him access to his house without fear.

Additionally, a case was registered based on Manoj's complaint, alleging that 10 unidentified individuals had entered the home on December 8.

Manoj claimed that he was injured during a scuffle when he tried to catch them. PTI VVK GDK VVK KH