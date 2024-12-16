Actor Mohan Babu deposits weapon with Andhra police after case registered against him

Hyderabad, Dec 16 (PTI) Former Rajya Sabha member and veteran actor Mohan Babu has deposited his licensed weapon with the Andhra Pradesh police, police on Monday said.

The police had previously issued a notice to the actor to surrender his weapon after cases were registered against him and his son Manoj in connection with family disputes.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police G Sudheer Babu said during the course of investigation, it was revealed that Mohan Babu possesses two licensed weapons, including a pistol. However, the licenses for these weapons were not issued under the jurisdiction of the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

"In view of the registration of the cases, the police had issued a notice for him to surrender the weapons. Accordingly, he has deposited one of the weapons at a police station in Chandragiri, Andhra Pradesh," the police official told reporters.

The official further stated that they would act according to the law in connection with the cases, emphasising that there was no delay in taking action against the veteran actor.

He mentioned that the High Court had granted Mohan Babu exemption from appearing before the police until December 24, after a notice was served to him. The official added that three FIRs have been registered concerning the family disputes involving Mohan Babu.

The Commissioner stated that another notice would be issued to Mohan Babu, and they may also approach the court seeking permission to examine him before December 24.

Mohan Babu and his two sons, Vishnu and Manoj, were served notices under Section 126 BNSS to appear before Sudheer Babu, in his capacity as Additional District Magistrate, on December 11 in connection with a case registered after alleged family "disputes" broke out.

After Mohan Babu and Vishnu approached the Telangana High Court challenging the notices issued to them, the court deferred the notices and granted them exemption from appearance until December 24.

Manoj, however, appeared before the Police Commissioner, where his statement was recorded, and he submitted a bond of Rs 1 lakh.

"We are investigating the case thoroughly and will take firm action as per the law," Sudheer Babu said, emphasising that there has been no delay in the proceedings.

Mohan Babu, who was booked on charges of attempted murder for allegedly assaulting a journalist, visited the injured reporter at a hospital on Sunday and offered an apology.

In his complaint, the journalist alleged that during a visit to Mohan Babu's Jalpally residence on December 10 to report on the dispute between the actor and his younger son Manoj, the veteran actor grabbed his microphone, used "abusive and foul language," and "attacked" him with it, resulting in a head injury.

The "differences" within Mohan Babu's family came to light on December 9 after the actor filed a police complaint, accusing his son Manoj and Manoj's wife of "orchestrating" a plan to seize his Jalpally residence through intimidation and force. Manoj, however, stated that his fight was not about a "share of the property" but about "self-respect and the safety of his wife and children." Earlier, the police had booked Manoj and others based on Mohan Babu's complaint. Mohan Babu had also requested police protection to ensure his safety and allow him access to his house without fear.

Additionally, a case was filed based on Manoj's complaint, alleging that 10 unidentified individuals entered the house on December 8. Manoj claimed he was injured in a scuffle while attempting to apprehend them.